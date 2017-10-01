    Conor McGregor Rips Floyd Mayweather Fight Ref, Says He Had 'Vendetta'

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2017

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. (izquierda) y Conor McGregor posan durante una conferencia de prensa el domingo 27 de agosto de 2017, tras la pelea que ambos protagonizaron, en Las Vegas (AP Foto/Isaac Brekken)
    Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    Conor McGregor has once again publicly criticized referee Robert Byrd, saying he had a "vendetta" when calling his matchup against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

    "Why did he not give (Mayweather) instruction? Why was he staring at me? He had a vendetta against me straight off the bat. Early exchanges in the tie up, instead of just separating he would reach around and pull me away," McGregor said Friday night in Glasgow, per Peter Carroll of MMA Fighting.

    "That takes energy away from me. I started getting—not paranoid—but I just started analyzing the whole thing a bit deeper. I felt like I got the short end of the stick here."

         

