Conor McGregor Rips Floyd Mayweather Fight Ref, Says He Had 'Vendetta'

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Conor McGregor has once again publicly criticized referee Robert Byrd, saying he had a "vendetta" when calling his matchup against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

"Why did he not give (Mayweather) instruction? Why was he staring at me? He had a vendetta against me straight off the bat. Early exchanges in the tie up, instead of just separating he would reach around and pull me away," McGregor said Friday night in Glasgow, per Peter Carroll of MMA Fighting.

"That takes energy away from me. I started getting—not paranoid—but I just started analyzing the whole thing a bit deeper. I felt like I got the short end of the stick here."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.