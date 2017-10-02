Winners and Losers of Dallas Cowboys' Week 4 Performance

1 of 8

DeMarcus Lawrence didn't dominate in the same way he did against the Cardinals, but he was still the team's best defender on Sunday. Lawrence added to his sack total as he had a strip-sack of Jared Goff and now has a total of 7.5 sacks on the season.

However, he wasn't perfect in this game. While he totaled four pressures on 28 pass rushing snaps, he was a liability in the run game. He finished the contest with a 44.3 run grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He's clearly their best pass rusher, but he needs to improve in the run game if he wants to truly be an elite defensive end.

Lawrence's performance this season has been spectacular so far this season and it could potentially get better with the addition of David Irving this week after his suspension has ended. Despite the ugly performance by the rest of the defense, Lawrence was still a star on Sunday. Look for him to have another big performance next week when the Packers come to Dallas.