    Deshaun Watson Ties QB Rookie Record with 5-TD Performance vs. Titans

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans pumps up the crowd after a touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins #10 in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson put together a breakout performance Sunday, throwing for 283 yards and scoring five total touchdowns as the Texans blew out the Tennessee Titans. Watson tied the single-game touchdown record for rookie quarterbacks.

    In all, Watson finished 25-of-34 through the air with four touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 24 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

    In the process, the Texans set a new franchise record for points in a game, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Watson was taken out of the game in the fourth quarter as the Texans led 54-14.

    Watson's big day put him in rarefied air, per ESPN Stats & Information: 

    Tom Savage opened the season as the starting quarterback but was benched after the first half in Week 1. Watson took over and hasn't looked back, nearly leading the team to a victory over the New England Patriots in Week 3 and helping Houston to a 2-2 record on the season.

    Mark Maske of the Washington Post and John McClain of the Houston Chronicle offered slightly different perspectives on the coaching staff given the trajectory of Watson's ascension to starter and play since being given the nod: 

    Meanwhile, Watson's play has left him on the shortlist of NFL Rookie of the Year candidates, alongside Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt. Given the offensive weapons he has to work with and the team's solid defense, the Texans are thinking playoffs once again.

