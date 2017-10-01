    Chelsea Transfer News: Andrea Belotti Contract Latest, Iker San Vicente Rumours

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2017

    TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Andrea Belotti of Torino FC looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus and Torino FC on September 23, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images )
    Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

    Torino will reportedly look to lock down the talents of star striker Andrea Belotti with a new contract amid interest from Chelsea and AC Milan. Meanwhile, the Blues have been linked with Spanish wonderkid Iker San Vicente.

    It hasn't even been a years since Torino last extended Belotti's stay at the club, but Italian newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported he's set to be rewarded with a wage increase.

    It's said Belotti's salary will be increased to €2.5 million (£2.2 million) per year, while it's to be expected that Torino will either look to retain or even increase his current €100 million (£88 million) release clause.

    Whether the Italy international would be worthy of such a massive investment is up for debate, although WhoScored.com recently illustrated how he matches up against one of the world's most expensive strikers:

    Chelsea might have a need for a striker of Belotti's calibre right now after Morata limped off Stamford Bridge on Saturday after 35 minutes against Manchester City due to a hamstring problem. Manager Antonio Conte did not term the injury "serious," according to Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

    The west Londoners have capitalised a lot on the fact Morata, who is joint-second in goals this season with six, is so proficient using his head in a system that relies a lot on its wide players. Match of the Day hinted he and Belotti may be rather similar in terms of attacking style:

    But Belotti's price tag would be a gargantuan amount for a striker who wouldn't be guaranteed to start under Conte unless he plans to employ a two-striker strategy more.

    Calciomercato mentioned Milan as one of the other parties interested in Belotti, although it's clear the 23-year-old forward also had his admirers at the Old Lady:

    Torino will hope the offer of a new deal is enough to keep their star satiated in Turin, although the reported offer only equates to a wage of just under £45,000 per week, a sum that Chelsea could easily best should they wish.

    Elsewhere, Osasuna starlet San Vicente could be caught at the centre of a winter transfer battle between Chelsea and Arsenal, who can sign the teenager for free in January.

    Greg Johnson of football.london cited a report from the Mirror, reporting both Chelsea and the Gunners are keen on San Vicente, although Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is also understood to want him.

    The 16-year-old has yet to make his full Osasuna debut and may leave the club having not done so after he turned down a new contract at the club, with west London a potential destination in the new year.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Montella 'Satisfied' After Milan Lose to Roma 🤔

      Football-italia
      via Football-italia
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Klopp 'Frustrated' by Missed Chances and Referee

      Coral Barry
      via Metro
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Emotional Pique Ready to Miss World Cup Over Independence

      Getty Images
      via Goal
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Frustrated Suarez Rips Off His Own Shirt

      Streamable
      via Streamable