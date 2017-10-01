Chelsea Transfer News: Andrea Belotti Contract Latest, Iker San Vicente Rumours

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Torino will reportedly look to lock down the talents of star striker Andrea Belotti with a new contract amid interest from Chelsea and AC Milan. Meanwhile, the Blues have been linked with Spanish wonderkid Iker San Vicente.

It hasn't even been a years since Torino last extended Belotti's stay at the club, but Italian newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported he's set to be rewarded with a wage increase.

It's said Belotti's salary will be increased to €2.5 million (£2.2 million) per year, while it's to be expected that Torino will either look to retain or even increase his current €100 million (£88 million) release clause.

Whether the Italy international would be worthy of such a massive investment is up for debate, although WhoScored.com recently illustrated how he matches up against one of the world's most expensive strikers:

Chelsea might have a need for a striker of Belotti's calibre right now after Morata limped off Stamford Bridge on Saturday after 35 minutes against Manchester City due to a hamstring problem. Manager Antonio Conte did not term the injury "serious," according to Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

The west Londoners have capitalised a lot on the fact Morata, who is joint-second in goals this season with six, is so proficient using his head in a system that relies a lot on its wide players. Match of the Day hinted he and Belotti may be rather similar in terms of attacking style:

But Belotti's price tag would be a gargantuan amount for a striker who wouldn't be guaranteed to start under Conte unless he plans to employ a two-striker strategy more.

Calciomercato mentioned Milan as one of the other parties interested in Belotti, although it's clear the 23-year-old forward also had his admirers at the Old Lady:

Torino will hope the offer of a new deal is enough to keep their star satiated in Turin, although the reported offer only equates to a wage of just under £45,000 per week, a sum that Chelsea could easily best should they wish.

Elsewhere, Osasuna starlet San Vicente could be caught at the centre of a winter transfer battle between Chelsea and Arsenal, who can sign the teenager for free in January.

Greg Johnson of football.london cited a report from the Mirror, reporting both Chelsea and the Gunners are keen on San Vicente, although Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is also understood to want him.



The 16-year-old has yet to make his full Osasuna debut and may leave the club having not done so after he turned down a new contract at the club, with west London a potential destination in the new year.