Arsenal Cruise to 2-0 Premier League Win over Brighton & Hove

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal grabbed a comfortable 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, moving into fifth place in the Premier League standings in the process.

Nacho Monreal gave the Gunners the lead early in the first half, scoring from close range after a wild scramble in the box. Alex Iwobi added to the advantage after the break, and the Gunners cruised to the finish line.

Here's a look at the two teams:

Alexandre Lacazette nearly gave the hosts a dream start, hitting the post with a clever half-volley after some good work from Iwobi. The Gunners moved the ball quickly early, and Mathew Ryan had little time to breathe, with Alexis Sanchez putting him to work with a low shot.

The Australian again had to intervene, with Iwobi testing his reflexes, but there was little he could do about Monreal's opener after just 16 minutes.

The Spaniard converted after a wild scramble in the box following a free-kick, although the visitors were adamant the ball had gone out of play.

Per OptaJoe, scoring does not come natural to the defender:

Solly March almost hit back with Albion's first real chance of the half, with a free-kick routine resulting in a free shot that hit the post. On the other side of the pitch, Lacazette fired a shot right at Ryan and perhaps should have played in Sanchez instead.

Aaron Ramsey put Ryan to work again after a clever cutback from Hector Bellerin, and the final chance of the half fell to the visitors, but Davy Propper's shot flew well over Petr Cech's goal.

The second half got off to a slightly slower pace, with few chances early, but Iwobi converted the first real opportunity of the half, courtesy of a great pass by Sanchez. The Premier League's official Twitter account rightly offered praise:

Sead Kolasinac went close to scoring a third goal, but March managed to clear his header off the line in the nick of time. Sanchez also had a look with a free-kick as Arsenal continued to dominate.

Glenn Murray headed a chance narrowly wide for Albion, but the visitors couldn't build enough momentum to truly threaten Arsenal. A few half-chances in the final minutes didn't result in any goals, and the Gunners easily held on to their advantage.