Tyronn Lue Willing to Start Kevin Love at Center for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said Saturday that he may name Kevin Love his starting center for the 2017-18 season.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, Lue added that Tristan Thompson would come off the bench if Love starts at center.

When asked about the benefits of Love playing center, Lue said, "Spacing opportunities, spacing the floor. Being able to play through the elbows with multiple guys."

Love noted that he has played "quite a bit" of center for the Cavs thus far during training camp and discussed what he could bring to the table at the position:

"Tristan is a very dynamic roller, guy that plays a lot as a dunker. Myself, I have to play inside-out, mix that up and really take what the defense gives you. But it gives us a different look. I mentioned different dynamics out there on the floor with different lineups, and we're so deep now that [Dwyane Wade] and a lot of guys similar in size at that 4-5 spot, we're going to see guys playing interchangeable. It's not just going to be on the defensive end in that regard."

The Cavaliers have a new look this season after trading guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and a first-round draft pick.

Also, Cleveland signed Wade, Derrick Rose and Jeff Green.

With Crowder, Green and Channing Frye all capable of providing quality minutes at power forward, Love could be a solid fit at center in a combination role with Thompson since there is little experience behind them at the position.

Love was named an All-Star last season, as he averaged 19.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while knocking down 2.4 three-pointers per contest.

If Love plays center, it will allow the Cavs to stretch and space the floor with the likes of Wade, Rose and LeBron James penetrating and dishing to Love, JR Smith, Kyle Korver and others.