    Giancarlo Stanton on Marlins: 'I Don't Want to Rebuild. I've Lost for 7 Years'

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2017

    MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Miami Marlins tosses a ball in the air during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park on September 29, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins via Getty Images)
    Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

    Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton said Friday he doesn't want to go through another rebuilding process with the organization.

    Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports passed along comments Stanton made about the team's outlook amid "clubhouse buzz" the new ownership group could look to rebuild.

    "I don't want to rebuild. ... I've lost for seven years," he said.

    Stanton previously commented on the Marlins' direction in July after the front office traded closer AJ Ramos in exchange for two prospects. He was upset with the message sent by that and similar moves, per Craig Davis of the Sun Sentinel.

    "Every trade for minor leaguers is two or three years away from seeing the result of that trade," the slugger said. "That means two or three years of every person taken away is a couple years until you realize what that means."

    He added: "The same thing every year."

    On Wednesday, Mike Ozanian of Forbes noted MLB approved the sale of the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria to a group featuring Bruce Sherman and former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter for $1.2 billion.

    In early September, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported a potential investor who had been briefed on the new owners' plans said they planned to cut payroll from $115 million to around either $85 million (if Stanton is not traded) or $55 million (if Stanton is traded).

    The MLB home run leader's contract calls for him to make $25 million in 2018. If the Marlins keep him on the roster and stick to an $85 million payroll, they will only have around $60 million for the remaining players, suggesting a fire sale could be on the horizon.

    Heyman reported Stanton, who possesses a full no-trade clause, is "ready to go" if the new owners move forward with a long-term rebuilding project.

