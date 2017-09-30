Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp on Summer Business, Yusuf Yazici Rumours

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has defended the club's decision not to spend big money on a centre-forward in the summer transfer window.

While a clutch of Premier League teams opted to splash the cash on proven goalscorers, the Reds only bolstered that area of the pitch with the capture of Dominic Solanke from Chelsea, with Klopp typically choosing Roberto Firmino as the man to lead the line.

When asked why the Reds didn't move for a player like Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata or Alexandre Lacazette, Klopp said his side has enough quality in the final third, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo:

"Is there any strikers apart from the boys you mentioned? We considered a lot over the summer. But it's not the time to talk about what we considered. If there is a striker out there who is better than ours or fits better than ours, why shouldn't we do it?

"We are not crazy. But I'm really happy. We have [Firmino], maybe not 25 goals but ask anyone in the Premier League and they will say ‘What a player'."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Firmino has been a revelation in the centre-forward position for the Reds, helping to bring the best out of the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah with his clever movement, brilliant link-up play and endless work rate.

However, the team occasionally looks like it would benefit from a natural finisher. As Anfield HQ noted, the pattern of Liverpool games has been familiar this term:

Meanwhile, as Sky Sports' Monday Night Football noted, a lot of Liverpool's rivals have a player they can rely on to stick chances away:

Klopp has Daniel Sturridge to call upon, and while he is a better finisher than Firmino, the England man can't be relied upon in terms of fitness. Nor does he have an all-around game to match that of the Brazilian. As such, the Liverpool manager has to compromise.

When it all clicks, Liverpool are one of the best attacking teams in Europe. And while goalscoring is not their biggest issue by any means, there is no doubt they would benefit from having another proven finisher on their books.

Manchester United Join Yusuf Yazici Race

GENT SHKULLAKU/Getty Images

According to Fanatik (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), Manchester United are ready to rival Liverpool in the pursuit of Trabzonspor starlet Yusuf Yazici.

It's reported Klopp has an interest in the 20-year-old, though his displays are also said to have caught United manager Jose Mourinho's eye. AS Monaco are also noted as suitors, with the Ligue 1 champions said to be ready to offer €14 million (£12 million) for the youngster.

As Coast noted, Yazici emerged as a real force in Turkish football last season, netting six times and laying on 10 assists for team-mates. WhoScored.com rated him as one of the best young players in European football:

Although there are still plenty of raw facets to Yazici's game, his technical ability and attacking composure make him a joy to watch. And after an impressive start to the campaign, he will surely be linked to plenty of clubs over the course of the season.

It would be a big risk to move to Liverpool or United, as Yazici would struggle for game time. If he is to depart, then Monaco—a team with whom young players are typically given a chance—seems like a logical choice.