Rick Pitino Comments on Louisville Suspension, Denies Involvement in FBI Probe

University of Louisville head men's basketball coach Rick Pitino released a statement Friday regarding being placed on administrative leave and his alleged involvement in an FBI probe.

Pitino supported Louisville's decision but denied facilitating payments of any kind to recruits, per Scout.com's Jody Demling:

"There's been a lot of turmoil the last few days and I've intentionally avoided making any public statements—primarily because so few facts are known. But I wish to make a few now.

First, I want to thank all my players from Providence, UK and Louisville. Your support means more to me than I can possibly express.

Second, to the many friends and fans who reached out to me in the last few days: I owe a thousand thanks and an apology for the disappointment you must have.

Third, as I've previously stated, I had no knowledge of any payments to any recruit or their family. But I was the head coach and I will take ownership of my decisions. The University took the action they thought was necessary and I will do the same.

Finally, Tom Jurich is the best athletic director in the country, and thanks to him I coached Louisville basketball for over 16 years where we witnessed many great things. From conference USA, AAC, Big East and now the ACC. I am proud of our many accomplishments and appreciate the continued support of the Louisville community. Again, a thousand thanks."

According to CBS News, Pitino was confirmed as "Coach-2" in an FBI complaint, and it is alleged that he arranged to have $100,000 paid by Adidas to a recruit believed to be Brian Bowen and his family.

Both Pitino and Jurich were placed on administrative leave, and Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence, told Phillip M. Bailey and Andrew Wolfson of the Courier-Journal that he was "effectively fired."

Per Gary Parrish of CBS Sports, Louisville named assistant David Padgett the interim head coach with Pitino on leave.

Pitino has been the head coach at Louisville since 2001, posting a 416-143 record with the Cardinals, including three Final Four appearances and one national championship.

The 65-year-old was previously a head coach at Hawaii, Boston University, Providence and Kentucky. He additionally was a head coach in the NBA for the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, Pitino has a career record of 770-271 as a collegiate head coach.