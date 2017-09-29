Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Naby Keita and Faouzi Ghoulam Rumours

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Liverpool are unlikely to be able to bring Naby Keita to the club in January, while Napoli are said to be set to hand Faouzi Ghoulam a new deal that includes a €40 million release clause for "top clubs."

According to Andy Kelly of the Liverpool Echo, the chances of Keita's move to Anfield being brought forward when the transfer window reopens are "slim."

Keita has agreed a move to the Reds from July 1, 2018, but Jurgen Klopp's side could try to strike a new deal in January.

The midfielder has been the subject of criticism from coach Ralph Hasenhuttl after his performance in RB Leipzig's UEFA Champions League defeat to Besiktas, per Kelly:

“Naby was not good today, maybe it would have been better not to have taken him.

"For me, as a coach, it is important to see who I can rely on at such moments, which players stand up and who is ready to fight against what is going on on the field."

Keita was also banned for three games in September after being sent off against Borussia Monchengladbach, despite Leipzig appealing the decision, per football journalist Jack Grimse:

Despite his troubles this season, Keita has still had an influential impact on Leipzig, as highlighted by Opta:

Leipzig will surely want to keep hold of one of their key men for as long as possible, and having already featured in the Champions League, he would be unable to play in the tournament for Liverpool if he did make the move in January.

Liverpool may also have to spend big if they want to bring Ghoulam to Anfield, per Il Mattino (h/t Calciomercato.com).

Napoli are hopeful the left-back will sign a new contract extension that will tie him to the Serie A side until 2022.

However, the new deal will include a release clause of €40 million that would apply to clubs "including Liverpool and Juventus" and a second clause of €27 million for "smaller clubs."

The report also stated that Napoli are hopeful the defender's new deal will be announced after the international break.

Ghoulam has made a big impact at Napoli since joining from AS Saint-Etienne in 2014, and the attacking edge he provides is shown by Squawka:

However, Liverpool do have options at left-back with James Milner, summer signing Andrew Robertson and Alberto Moreno.

Robertson has looked a solid choice on his two Premier League appearances so far, while Moreno has been greatly improved this season, and if the Spaniard can maintain that level, Liverpool may have no need for another left-back.