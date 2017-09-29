    Sergio Aguero Says He Suffered Rib Injury in Amsterdam Car Accident

    Matt Jones
September 29, 2017

    Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has confirmed he suffered a broken rib in a car accident in Amsterdam on Thursday night.

    The striker spoke to Radio Metro de Argentina (h/t David McDonnell of the Daily Mirror) following the incident, revealing how the car came to crash and provided some insight into the nature of his injuries.

    "The taxi driver did not see the curve and skid," he said. "And when he skidded, we hit...the pole. I broke my rib, now I'm resting. It hurts me badly. I'll be discharged in a little while."

