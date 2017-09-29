Mauricio Pochettino Admits Lack of Interest Kept Moussa Sissoko at Tottenham

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted Moussa Sissoko is only at the club due to a lack of interest from other teams in the summer.

The Frenchman joined Spurs in 2016 and struggled to make any impact in his first season, prompting speculation he may be on the move. He remained at the club for the 2017-18 campaign, though Pochettino has said the player wanted out, and he would have been sold had more concrete interest emerged.

"The player was the first [to be] interested to move or to leave because he wanted to play more in a season that has the World Cup at the end," Pochettino said, per David Hynter of the Guardian. "But I think maybe that possibility didn't exist and I was more than happy for him to stay and to give him the possibility to play."

JACK GUEZ/Getty Images

As noted by sports writer Paul Gibson, the Tottenham manager taking this stance on the player is an interesting tactic:

While last term was one to forget for the ex-Newcastle United man, Sissoko has showcased plenty more encouraging signs during his second season.

Pochettino has used the 28-year-old in central midfield in the absence of the injured Mousa Dembele. The France international has utilised his strength and speed to great effect, while his energy levels remain high throughout games.

The manager also suggested Sissoko needed some time to settle into life in north London.

"When we signed him, it was a record for the club and the expectations from the fans, the press, everyone, is massive," he added. "… Even [Zinedine] Zidane struggled at Real Madrid when he first moved from Juventus."

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

As noted by Goal's Harry Sherlock, so often he undoes brilliant work with lapses in concentration:

Given he's combative, hard working and versatile in where he can be utilised, there's potential for Sissoko to become a useful squad member for Spurs.

Tottenham don't boast a squad as deep as some of the Premier League's other elite sides and rotation will be key. Given Pochettino's sides operate at high intensity, there will be a lot of tired legs at the end of the season, especially if Spurs go far in a variety of competitions.

Sissoko can be useful over the course of the campaign as a result. And though it's unlikely he'll ever become a key first-team player with the capital club, Pochettino may well be glad he ended up sticking around for 2017-18.