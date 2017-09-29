David Silva Reportedly Stalling on Man City Contract Amid AC Milan Rumours

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is reportedly stalling on signing a new contract with the club as he's considering a possible move to AC Milan.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t the Daily Mirror), the Spain international has had his head turned by the Serie A side, who invested heavily in their squad in the summer. His contract at the Etihad Stadium is poised to expire in the summer of 2018.

It's added that while City were keen on getting the playmaker's contract extended, talks have been shelved for now due to interest from the Rossoneri.

The 31-year-old joined City in 2010 and during his time in Manchester has built a reputation as one of the best players in the history of the football club. Silva has been vital in City's ascension, offering a key creative outlet in two Premier League title wins, two League Cups and an FA Cup triumph.

He's still crucial to the team now under the astute guidance of manager Pep Guardiola. Squawka Football summed up his influence this season already:

While City have more dynamic and flashier footballers on their books, Silva is the man who conducts this attacking orchestra.

His touch is tight, his dribbling astute and his passing in the final third is incisive. For a manager like Guardiola, he's the perfect midfielder.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

City aren't short in this area of the field, with players like Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan all brilliant in their own right. Yet Silva brings a composure, class and experience to the team that trio doesn't.

As noted by Sam Lee of Goal, it seems as though after a year of working together, Guardiola is getting the best from Silva too:

Perhaps at this point in his career the veteran midfielder will fancy taking on a new challenge. At the moment, Milan are one of the most exciting clubs in European football to be at as well, as they appear intent on reaching the pinnacle of Serie A again soon.

Even so, Silva is adored at Manchester City and seems to be loving his football under the guidance of Guardiola. There can't be many teams more enjoyable to play in than the one he's currently at the hub of.