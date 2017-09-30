Newcastle vs. Liverpool: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool will visit Newcastle United on Sunday in a tricky Premier League outing for the Reds.

The Magpies saw their three-game win streak come to an end against Brighton & Hove Albion in Week 6 but have enjoyed an otherwise solid start to the season, proving they belong on the highest level of British football.

Against the Reds' suspect defence, Newcastle will like their chances of pulling off the upset and getting back in the winner's circle.

Date: Sunday, October 1

Time: 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBC Live

Team News

According to WhoScored.com, Adam Lallana, Adam Bogdan and Nathaniel Clyne remain sidelined due to injury for the visitors. Paul Dummett and Massadio Haidara will not feature for Newcastle, who could also be without Florian Lejeune.

Preview

Newcastle had won three matches in a row before the defeat to Albion, playing solid, organised football along the way. The Magpies haven't been spectacular or flashy this season―six goals scored and five conceded―but their simple approach has served them well.

Their defensive solidity stands in stark contrast to Liverpool, who have conceded in six straight matches across all competitions and have already let in 11 goals in the league. Even lowly Spartak Moscow, who can't get anywhere near the top of the Russian league, managed to score against Loris Karius.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The German did not have a great outing in midweek, but neither did Simon Mignolet in the 3-2 win over Leicester City. Per the club's official website, manager Jurgen Klopp made it clear the Belgian remains the starter for now:

"I am not sure if I have to make a decision like this [the club’s 'Champions League goalkeeper’]. It’s all about performing.

"That shouldn’t be taken as me saying, 'You are not performing, you’re out of the goal.’ Everyone is allowed to make mistakes or whatever, but it’s about performing in training and the games for all of our goalkeepers.

"He will play tomorrow and we will see, but Simon is the No. 1 and that’s the situation."

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

On the other side of the pitch, the Reds have thrived, and with Sadio Mane returning from suspension, the outlook for the attack is even better.

Philippe Coutinho is rounding into form after sitting out the start of the season with an injury, scoring in his last two outings. Mohamed Salah had scored in three straight prior to the win over Spartak, and while Roberto Firmino's production has been lacking, he has done a great job creating space for others.

Newcastle will give the Reds' attack a strong test, but Liverpool should find success. If they can close things down defensively, the Reds should come away with a win.