J.R. Smith Won't Have a 'Blank-Measuring Contest' with Dwyane Wade over Starting

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith doesn't seem too concerned with how his role might change after the team signed Dwyane Wade, or whether he'll be asked to come off the bench.

"I'm not going to get into a blank measuring contest with Dwyane Wade," he said, per Ben Axelrod of WKYC. "I'm not gonna win that."

He continued: "That's a coaching decision, however it works out. If anything, it makes us stronger. Whether I come off the bench or he comes off the bench, however it works. I don't really focus on it, honestly. This is my 14th year coming up, and I've had a lot of BS in my past but I don't plan on bringing that to the Cavs."

The Cavaliers signed Wade to a one-year deal worth up to $2.3 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, after Wade agreed to a buyout with the Chicago Bulls, reportedly giving back $8 million of the $23.8 million the team owes him for the 2017-18 season.

"There's no better place to be right now to continue to play and compete at the highest level," Wade said in a statement after signing with the Cavs, per Wojnarowski. "Cleveland believes in my talents and what I can bring to a championship contender both as a player and leader. I look forward to reuniting and playing alongside my brother LeBron [James]. We've already won two championships together and I hope we win a third."

That leaves Wade and Smith to compete for minutes at the 2. Wade, 35, can still provide a boost on the offensive end, averaging 18.3 points in 29.9 minutes per game in 59 starts (60 appearances) with the Bulls last season.

Smith, meanwhile, appeared in 41 games for Cleveland last year, averaging 8.6 points per contest in 29 minutes. Regardless of which player starts, the other will see a huge role off the bench as the team's likely sixth man.

And Smith didn't see a downside to bringing Wade aboard.

"I love it," Smith reiterated. "It gives us more depth, especially at the wing positions. Obviously he brings a championship pedigree. He's a multiple All-Star, soon to be Hall of Famer, so I love it."