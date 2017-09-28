Marco Asensio, Real Madrid Agree on New Contract Through 2023

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid and midfielder Marco Asensio have agreed to a new contract, keeping the youngster at the club until 2023.

The club announced the news of the extension via Twitter. Per B/R Football, the new agreement will last for six years.

