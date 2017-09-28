    Marco Asensio, Real Madrid Agree on New Contract Through 2023

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2017

    DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 26: Marco Asensio of Real Madrid gestures during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Signal Iduna Park on September 26, 2017 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    Real Madrid and midfielder Marco Asensio have agreed to a new contract, keeping the youngster at the club until 2023.

    The club announced the news of the extension via Twitter. Per B/R Football, the new agreement will last for six years.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

