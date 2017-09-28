Alex Sandro, Giorgio Chiellini Set for Juventus Deals to End Chelsea Interest

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Chelsea's interest in Juventus defenders Alex Sandro and Giorgio Chiellini looks as though it could be forced to end after it was reported the pair are set to sign new deals in Turin.

Both players were linked with moves to west London this past summer but opted to remain in Italy, and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (h/t TalkSport), both are now on the brink of signing extensions.

Chelsea manager and former Juve chief Antonio Conte has signed the likes of Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger and Davide Zappacosta from Serie A teams since arriving in England.

However, Chiellini in particular would be difficult to pull away from the Old Lady considering he's now in his 13th Juventus season and has grown to become almost synonymous with their brand, per OptaPaolo:

Sandro arrived in Turin 10 years after his Italian team-mate but has swiftly developed into a crucial part of manager Massimiliano Allegri's setup, a piece of the puzzle Juve understandably want to keep their hands on.

Juventus defeated Olympiakos 2-0 on Wednesday in what was their first win of the UEFA Champions League season, and even at 33 years of age, Chiellini impressed as a member of their defence:

According to Corriere dello Sport, Chiellini—who is in the final year of his current commitment—is set to sign a new contract until the summer of 2020, while it's suggested Sandro is on the verge of agreeing a two-year extension.

Should news of Chiellini's contract prove true, it would keep him in Turin until the age of 36, while any hopes Chelsea might have of landing Brazil international Sandro would be severely stunted, at least for the time being.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella reported on Chelsea interest in Sandro over the summer, at which point it was clear the Bianconeri wouldn't be tempted into losing another key portion of their defence:

Conte signed Rudiger from AS Roma and has afforded former loan starlet Andreas Christensen a chance at centre-back following John Terry's free transfer to Aston Villa.

The Italian could be ready to reinforce his back line again next summer in the next step of his Chelsea project, although it doesn't seem he'll be able to rely upon old club Juve for aid.