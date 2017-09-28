Philippe Coutinho Makes Liverpool Promise After Failed Barcelona Transfer

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool talisman Philippe Coutinho has promised the club's fans he's ready to put this past summer's failed Barcelona switch behind him and give his all for the Reds moving forward.

Coutinho handed in a transfer request while Barcelona saw several bids for his services rejected, but Coutinho spoke after Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Spartak Moscow in the Champions League and said, per the Liverpool Echo's Joe Rimmer: "I'm calm. It's all passed by. I'm here to defend the colours, to give my maximum."

The Brazil international has unsurprisingly steered clear of the media spotlight after any hopes of a move to Barcelona came undone, but a recent pick-up in form suggests he's ready to move past any turmoil.

There is a lingering sense, however, that any mutual bond shared by Coutinho and his employers could only be temporary, as was recently suggested by The Guardian's Ed Aarons:

Liverpool have already secured midfield reinforcements in time for next summer after agreeing to pay the £48 million release clause of RB Leipzig's Naby Keita, plus a premium, per BBC Sport's Phil McNulty.

That being said, if Coutinho does leave Anfield next summer, his fans will enjoy their fill of his exploits for as long as they boast his talents, such as his goal in Tuesday's meeting against Spartak.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

That goal followed his superb free-kick strike in the 3-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League last Saturday, one of the more recent indicators that he's ready to return to the heights seen last season.

Both of those back-to-back strikes were critical in clinching results both domestically and in Europe, proof if ever it was needed that Coutinho is a key component in manager Jurgen Klopp's model.

Broadcaster Deji Faremi was quick to point out as much following the goal in Russia on Tuesday, and Klopp's attack looks all the more threatening with his diminutive left-sided specialist present:

Coutinho's declaration of loyalty to the cause is all well and good, although many Liverpool fans might have preferred to see it during the summer, when he made his intentions to join another club clear.

It may take longer to heal the wounds of some supporters, but the former Inter Milan maestro is gradually working his way back into the Liverpool fold.