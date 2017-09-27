Report: WWE Issues Young Bucks Cease and Desist Letter over 'Too Sweet' Gesture

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

WWE issued a cease and desist order against independent wrestling tag team The Young Bucks over their use of the "Too Sweet" hand gesture.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported WWE said it owns the gesture in the suit and threatened The Young Bucks with $150,000 in damages if they continue to use it.

"Too Sweet" originated with the NWO in WCW, which WWE purchased in 2001 and owns all its copyrights. WWE has asked The Young Bucks to submit a written agreement saying they will not use the gesture in other promotions again.

Of course, "Too Sweet" has also become synonymous with the Bullet Club, an independent faction of wrestlers that spans the globe. The Bullet Club has been using the gesture for years, so it's unclear why WWE has chosen now to create a court battle.

The Bullet Club "invaded" this week's Raw in Ontario, Canada, though, so that may be the impetus.