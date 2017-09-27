Derek Jeter-Led Group Unanimously Approved to Buy Marlins by MLB Owners

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

MLB owners unanimously approved the sale of the Miami Marlins from Jeffrey Loria to an ownership group led by New York businessman Bruce Sherman and former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday.

Sherman and Jeter reached an agreement in August to purchase the Marlins for $1.2 billion. Rosenthal added the pair still need to close on the deal and that they're expected to do so "within next week."

Despite not officially having ownership of the Marlins, Sherman and Jeter have already begun making plans for the franchise.

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported the new owners are expected to fire team president David Samson. The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson and Clark Spencer also reported Jeter instructed Samson to fire Andre Dawson, Tony Perez, Jack McKeon and Jeff Conine, all of whom had been special assistants within the organization.

Both Dawson and Conine played for the Marlins, while McKeon managed the team to its last World Series win in 2003.

According to Jackson, trimming payroll will be another of Sherman and Jeter's first tasks. The Marlins are 21st in payroll, with salaries totaling a little over $117 million in 2017, per Spotrac. Jackson spoke to a potential investor who said that figure could fall to as low as $55 million if Miami trades Giancarlo Stanton. Should Stanton stay, the ownership group plans to spend $80 million to $85 million.