Liverpool Transfer News: Faouzi Ghoulam Linked in Latest Rumours

Liverpool could reportedly be set to pursue Faouzi Ghoulam in January with the Napoli left-back's deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Per Joe Rimmer for the Liverpool Echo, the Algerian will be able to agree to a pre-contract from January, ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Football agent Mario Giuffredi, who represents Napoli team-mate Mario Rui, told Radio Crc he does not expect Ghoulam to agree terms on a new deal at the club, because if he "wanted to renew, he'd already have done it."

The Reds signed Andy Robertson in the summer, but despite some promising performances he is struggling to get into the team ahead of Alberto Moreno, per Liverpool writer Jack Lusby:

Moreno is yet to convince defensively, though, and it would perhaps benefit the Reds to move him on in favour of a stronger candidate who can compete with Robertson for the left-back position.

Ghoulam, 26, would be an upgrade at both ends of the field.

Going forward he is among the most creative defenders in Serie A, as demonstrated by Squawka Football:

Squawka also reported Ghoulam has already scored twice in Napoli's six league matches this season, as well as creating 15 chances.

No Liverpool player has laid on more than nine opportunities for their team-mates in the Premier League thus far, albeit Philippe Coutinho reached that total in just two games.

Ghoulam has also shown his dominance in the air, winning 16-of-21 headed duels, and his excellent distribution having maintained a passing accuracy of 89 per cent.

GianlucaDiMarzio.com's David Amoyal is an admirer:

He'd be a strong acquisition for the Reds, all the more so if they're able to snap him up for free.

That would make him a relatively low-risk capture. Should his contract situation still be the same come January, they'd be remiss not to pursue him.