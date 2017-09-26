    Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Pregnant with Boyfriend Tristan Thompson's Baby

    Alec Nathan
September 26, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: TV personalities Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian attend Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, according to Us Weekly's Nicholas Hautman.  

    TMZ reported the same. 

    Kardashian and Thompson reportedly started dating in October 2016, and while buzz has cropped up regarding a potential marriage, the 33-year-old star of E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians has denied the two are engaged. 

    "I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way," Kardashian told YOU's Elaine Lipworth (via the Daily Mail). "I believe in marriage and I want to be married again one day but I don't have a time frame. Why do people think that marriage equates to happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages."

    Khloe's sister, Kim, is also reportedly expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate, according to People's Melody Chiu and Jen Juneau

    Furthermore, TMZ reported Friday that Kardashian's half-sister, Kylie Jenner, is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. 

