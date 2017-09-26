Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Pregnant with Boyfriend Tristan Thompson's Baby

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, according to Us Weekly's Nicholas Hautman.

TMZ reported the same.

Kardashian and Thompson reportedly started dating in October 2016, and while buzz has cropped up regarding a potential marriage, the 33-year-old star of E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians has denied the two are engaged.

"I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way," Kardashian told YOU's Elaine Lipworth (via the Daily Mail). "I believe in marriage and I want to be married again one day but I don't have a time frame. Why do people think that marriage equates to happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages."



Khloe's sister, Kim, is also reportedly expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate, according to People's Melody Chiu and Jen Juneau.

Furthermore, TMZ reported Friday that Kardashian's half-sister, Kylie Jenner, is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.