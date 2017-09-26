    Ric Flair Claimed in Documentary He's Slept with 'Roughly' 10,000 Women

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2017

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Professional wrestler Ric Flair of 'ESPN's 30 for 30: 'Nature Boy'' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
    Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    Wrestling legend Ric Flair claims during an upcoming ESPN 30 for 30 documentary he's slept with around 10,000 women throughout his life.

    On Tuesday, Elissa Rosen of People passed along comments from the 68-year-old star, who says now he wishes he hadn't made that admission public for the project.

    "What I said was the truth, but I feel bad now that I said some of it. Ten thousand women," Flair said. "I wish I hadn't said that because of my grandkids."

    The Tennessee native has been married and divorced four times. He told Rosen his ways have changed since meeting Wendy Barlow, his fiancee, and that he's become a "one-woman guy."

    "I only love one now," he said. "I have never done anything since I met Wendy."

    Flair drew national attention last month when he was rushed to a Georgia hospital with an undisclosed illness that caused those close to him to seek prayers for his recovery.

    Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated later reported the Nature Boy underwent surgery to get part of his bowel removed, contrary to speculation about possible heart problems.

    The ESPN documentary about his life is scheduled to air Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

    Flair, who's currently under a WWE legends contract, has appeared sporadically on the company's programming in recent years, usually as part of storylines with his daughter, Charlotte Flair.

    Related

      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

      Corey Jacobs
      via Wrestling News
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

      Kevin Wong
      via Bleacher Report