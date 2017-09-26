Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp Addresses Quincy Promes Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to persistent rumours he's interested in a move for Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes, praising the player but emphasising he plays for Spartak, not the Reds.

The two clubs will meet on Tuesday, and as reported by Andy Kelly of the Liverpool Echo, Klopp was quite willing to talk about the Dutchman:

"He's a good player, a very good player but there's nothing else to say. There are a lot of good players that we have already.

"We already have a Dutch player (Gini Wijnaldum) who knows him really well so obviously they are good friends but this is not the place to talk about this.

"He's a good player but a Spartak player.

[…]

"He didn't play in the last game or two, I'm not sure. He's a very good player.

"He has speed, he's good on one v one situations and all that stuff, so of course that's a weakness.”

Per sportswriter Alexey Yaroshevsky, Spartak manager Massimo Carrera later confirmed Promes will not feature in the UEFA Champions League outing against Liverpool:

Promes has taken a different approach to his career than most players in his shoes would. Long regarded as one of the top talents in the Netherlands, the 25-year-old opted against moving to a club in one of the big leagues on the continent in 2014, instead trading in FC Twente for Spartak.

The Netherlands international needed some time to find his footing in Russia, but he has been excellent for Spartak the last two seasons. This year, he has already bagged six goals and three assists in the domestic league, playing as a wide man, central striker and attacking midfielder.

He shared some of his personal highlights via social media:

Most young players in his shoes would likely have opted for a bigger club at this stage, but so far, Promes has given every indication he's happy in Russia. The league seems more than happy to have him as well:

Links with Liverpool have been persistent since January, however, per Kelly. And with Spartak struggling in Russia―the defending champions are ninth in the league―the time for Promes' big move may be fast approaching.

His athleticism and versatility would make him a solid fit at Anfield, where the team's top forwards are all capable of sliding into multiple positions. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are at their best when they confuse defences with movement, and Promes would fit right into that philosophy.

The Reds won't have the chance to scout him on Tuesday, but they will likely keep a close eye on the Dutchman the rest of the season.