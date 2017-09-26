Mark Cuban Loaned Mavericks Plane to J.J. Barea for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban loaned the team plane to Mavs guard J.J. Barea so he could bring supplies to his native Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN passed along the news and noted Barea is scheduled to return Tuesday night with his mother and grandmother.

The 33-year-old Puerto Rican national team standout started a YouCaring crowdfunding effort after Hurricane Maria, which has already raised over $140,000 from 850 donors.

On Monday, Barea confirmed he finally reached his parents Sunday to confirm they were safe after an extended wait following the storm, per Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News.

"They're OK," he said. "But it's still rough there."

Chandrika Narayan of CNN reported Maria left "apocalyptic" devastation in its wake, including "flooding, crippled communications, decimated buildings" and ongoing threats, led by the potential collapse of the Guajataca Dam.

Nicole Friedman of the Wall Street Journal noted the hurricane caused "estimated $40 billion to $85 billion in insured losses," most of which occurred in Puerto Rico.

Barea, who was born in the municipality of Mayaguez, has helped lead the country to several medals during international competition, highlighted by a gold medal in the 2011 Pan American Games.