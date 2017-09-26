    Mark Cuban Loaned Mavericks Plane to J.J. Barea for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 23: Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers on December 23, 2016 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
    Robert Laberge/Getty Images

    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban loaned the team plane to Mavs guard J.J. Barea so he could bring supplies to his native Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. 

    Tim MacMahon of ESPN passed along the news and noted Barea is scheduled to return Tuesday night with his mother and grandmother.

    The 33-year-old Puerto Rican national team standout started a YouCaring crowdfunding effort after Hurricane Maria, which has already raised over $140,000 from 850 donors.

    On Monday, Barea confirmed he finally reached his parents Sunday to confirm they were safe after an extended wait following the storm, per Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News.

    "They're OK," he said. "But it's still rough there."

    Chandrika Narayan of CNN reported Maria left "apocalyptic" devastation in its wake, including "flooding, crippled communications, decimated buildings" and ongoing threats, led by the potential collapse of the Guajataca Dam.

    Nicole Friedman of the Wall Street Journal noted the hurricane caused "estimated $40 billion to $85 billion in insured losses," most of which occurred in Puerto Rico.

    Barea, who was born in the municipality of Mayaguez, has helped lead the country to several medals during international competition, highlighted by a gold medal in the 2011 Pan American Games.

