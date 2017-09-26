Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Join Chelsea in Pietro Pellegri Hunt

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly joined Chelsea in their pursuit of 16-year-old Genoa starlet Pietro Pellegri, who already has a £40 million price tag.

The Sun's Alvise Cagnazzo reported the Premier League duo are both keen on the youngster, but according to Genoa sources, "chairman Enrico Preziosi will only consider a sale if they receive around £40 million."

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has his eye on his compatriot, while the Red Devils will be monitoring his progress throughout the campaign.

The striker made his Serie A debut last season at the age of 15, before becoming the league's youngest-ever goalscorer when he netted against Roma on the final day of the campaign, per WhoScored.com:

Pellegri made headlines yet again during his first appearance of this season when he came on as a substitute against Lazio, per Italian football writer James Horncastle:

According to Cagnazzo, Pellegri is viewed at Old Trafford as a potential replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as the Swede will most likely depart the club next summer.

The youngster could make for a strong choice, given he is in a similar mould to the legendary goalscorer.

Bleacher Report's own Adam Digby has taken a look at Pellegri and the attributes he shares with Ibrahimovic, starting with his 6'3" frame, which he's already putting to good use to hold off defenders.

On the technical side, Digby wrote: "Pellegri is excellent with his back to goal and links well with Genoa's midfielders in their counter-attacking style, creating chances for others and working hard for the team."

Sam Tighe, also of B/R, came to a similar assessment of his abilities:

Naturally, Pellegri needs time to develop and glean valuable experience—he's made just six senior appearances for Genoa after all, and he makes Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe look a veteran by comparison.

It's clear he possesses talent, though, so it's unsurprising he's caught the eye of clubs like United and Chelsea, but there's much to be done before paying that kind of price can be justified.