Cowboys Players, Owner Jerry Jones Link Arms and Kneel Before National Anthem

Matt York/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys completed a teamwide demonstration before the start of the national anthem Monday night.

As Bleacher Report captured, the players, coaches and owner Jerry Jones all locked arms and took a knee in a sign of unity:

However, the entire roster stood up at attention by the time the national anthem began, as Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman noted.

There were audible boos from the crowd at the initial gesture of kneeling.

The Arizona Cardinals took a different approach before the Monday Night Football game, locking arms with military members during the anthem itself, as captured by Fox Sports:

Teams around the NFL made some form of demonstration in Week 3 following the recent comments from President Donald Trump, who called for those who kneel to be fired. More than 100 players took a knee during the national anthem Sunday, while others locked arms in unity. Three teams remained off the field during the ceremony.

The Cowboys reportedly had a difficult time deciding how to proceed. Todd Archer of ESPN reporting shortly before the game that details hadn't been worked out about the planned unity statement.

Head coach Jason Garrett had previously called the national anthem "sacred," and he didn't expect any demonstrations from his players as of Saturday.

While the entire staff remained standing for the anthem itself, the players still sent a message.