Mark Cuban Says There's a 10 Percent Chance He Runs for President

LM Otero/Associated Press

With a former host of a reality television show currently sitting in office, who's to say an NBA owner can't become president one day?

The topic came up Monday when Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, "I'd say it's 90 percent no and 10 percent yes, because I think my wife might divorce me," when asked if he was thinking about a 2020 presidential campaign.

He explained it is the one office he would run for:

"Aspirations? No. Would I consider it? Yes. Am I leaning towards it? No. It's not my all-time goal to be president. It's certainly not my aspiration to have a political office. I wouldn't run for any other office. Do I think I can be effective? Yes, but I have no desire to be a politician. If I did something, if I ran for office, if I ran for president, it would be because I thought I could have an impact."



While Cuban has yet to run for office, MacMahon explained he was involved in politics recently when he campaigned for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in her race against Donald Trump.

According to MacMahon, Cuban acknowledged what unfolds in the coming months and years during Trump's presidency will factor in when he decides whether to run for president. The Mavericks owner even said "In a perfect world, yeah, it would be fun," when asked if he would like to run against the sitting president.

Trump voiced his opinion on whether Cuban would be an effective president in February:

After Cuban wore a No. 46 jersey during the NBA's All-Star Celebrity Game, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reported he chose the number as a response to the above tweet. Trump is the 45th president, so 46 represented the next one.

For now, Cuban's Mavericks are preparing for the 2017-18 campaign after missing the playoffs last season for just the second time since 2000. Dallas starts the regular season Oct. 18 with a home game against the Atlanta Hawks.