PSG Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Presnel Kimpembe and Edinson Cavani

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain starlet Presnel Kimpembe is content to remain with the Ligue 1 leaders, despite interest from Liverpool.

According to Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman, the fellow Frenchman wants to stay in the capital with the club that recently broke the world-record transfer fee to sign Neymar.

Speaking to Telefoot (h/t TalkSport), Coman said the 22-year-old has no intentions of leaving Les Parisiens.

"He is very happy at PSG," said Coman. "I hope for him that he will continue, that one day he will be captain and that he will spend his entire career at the club."

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Per TalkSport, the versatile defender was being targeted by the Reds after failing to become a regular at the Parc des Princes.



The player has already started four matches in Ligue 1 this season, compared to 19 for the whole of last term, according to WhoScored.com.

Journalist Tom Coast of Sport Witness recently highlighted the talent's potential for PSG:

Kimpembe was a regular for France's under-21 side and can play at both full-back and centre-back, making him an attractive target for Liverpool.

Here is the defender in action:

In other PSG news, the future of attacker Edinson Cavani remains in doubt after a clash and disagreement with Neymar.

Simon Rice of Metro said a number of sides could make a move for Cavani after a row with Neymar about who should take penalties. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been linked with the striker.

Per Rai Sport (h/t Gary Stonehouse of The Sun), AC Milan are ready to swoop for Cavani, triggering a summer switch back to Serie A for the former Napoli hero.

According to Spanish newspaper El Pais (h/t Martin Domin of The Sun), Cavani and Neymar immediately crossed swords at the club, with the Uruguayan reportedly saying to the Brazilian icon: "And who is this? Do you think you're [Lionel] Messi?"

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

At 30, Cavani has plenty to offer, but he might be coming to the end of his shelf life in Paris.

Cavani scored a magnificent 43 goals in 44 appearances in Ligue 1 and Europe last term, according to WhoScored.com.

PSG is now Neymar's domain, and if the players cannot get along, Cavani will certainly be sold.

Milan would be a good fit for Cavani as they chase past glories, and the striker is proven in the Italian top flight.

However, he would surely be tempted if any of the Premier League big guns come knocking, with the challenge of English football now a huge motivating factor for top players who want big wages and competition.