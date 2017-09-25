Chelsea Transfer News: Alex Sandro Set for New Juventus Deal, Latest Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly set to offer left-back Alex Sandro a new contract after he was linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Italian champions are keen to tie down the Brazil international until 2022 on a deal worth €5 million (£4.4 million) per year. It's noted how the Premier League winners courted Sandro throughout the window, though there was no desire to sell the defender in Turin.

"Reports in England claim Chelsea will make an improved bid for Sandro in January, but Juventus are not interested in selling and are in no need of fresh cash," it's noted.

Per Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol, though Chelsea tried for the player in the summer, there was resistance from the Serie A champions after losing some key defenders already:

It has been reported by TransferMarketWeb (h/t James Walters of the Daily Star) that Chelsea will make another offer for Sandro during the midseason window; Manchester City are also said to hold an interest in the player, who is valued at around £60 million by Juventus.

Juventus' willingness to keep hold of Sandro is understandable. After all, not only did they lose some big defensive influences, the former FC Porto man is a world-class operator in his own right.

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

The 26-year-old is a one-man left flank at times. Whether playing as a full-back or a wing-back, he offers an incredible outlet for his team, always willing to get forward and get deliveries into the box. In addition, Sandro has the energy and appetite to recover position and help out defensively when needed.

As noted by Squawka Football ahead of the current Serie A campaign, Sandro is one of the most multifaceted players in Italian football:

Chelsea have an excellent left wing-back on their books already in Marcos Alonso, though it's the one area of the squad where they don't have natural cover.

Had they been able to bring in Sandro, he would have pushed Alonso hard for a starting spot. Additionally, his ability to channel his physicality and technical quality with such consistency would make the Brazilian an ideal player for English football. Even for £60 million, he would have been a fine signing.

However, the Blues appear to have missed their window, and for Sandro a decision to extend with Juve makes plenty of sense. At the moment, there aren't many teams in European football better equipped to challenge for the UEFA Champions League than the Bianconeri.