Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Linked to Leon Goretzka in Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly joined the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka.

According to German outlet Bild (h/t The Mirror), the Reds have thrown their hat into the crowded ring of teams interested in Goretzka, who is in the final year of his contract.

Liverpool have just signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and will be adding Naby Keita to their ranks next summer, but with Goretzka available for free upon the expiry of his deal, it would be a mistake not to at least consider making a move for him.

The Merseyside outfit will have an array of midfield options following Keita's arrival, and while he should secure a starting berth, there could be scope to do the same alongside him, depending on how their current players perform this season.

Georginio Wijnaldum's inconsistency makes him vulnerable to be replaced, as demonstrated by Andy Kelly of the Liverpool Echo:

Emre Can's deal is also set to run out in the summer, so if the Reds are unable to tie him down, Goretzka would be a strong and cost-effective replacement.

The 22-year-old looks to have tremendous potential, so he could make for an excellent acquisition regardless.

Bundesliga expert Clark Whitney hailed his form last year and was surprised he wasn't snapped up in the summer:

Indeed, as Whitney noted, he impressed for both club and country. Goretzka was the bright spark in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Schalke and played a key role in Germany winning the Confederations Cup.

Squawka Football provided his key numbers from the two competitions:

It's unsurprising he's attracting so much attention, particularly with his contract due to expire in short order.

Landing him will be difficult with the level of competition Liverpool face, but if they can, it will be a significant coup and strengthen their midfield even further ahead of next season and for years to come.