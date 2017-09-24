Manchester United Transfer News: Latest David De Gea Contract Rumours

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly set to open contract negotiations with star goalkeeper David De Gea in the coming weeks, as the club takes the next step in preventing Real Madrid from swooping in for the stopper.

Per Miguel Delaney of the Independent, De Gea's current deal will expire in 2019, putting United at a disadvantage going into the next summer transfer window. The 26-year-old would then have just a single year left on his deal, a major advantage for Los Blancos in potential negotiations.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Red Devils have made it very clear they have no intention of selling, however, and agreeing to an extension before then would go a long way.

The Spain international nearly moved back to the nation's capital in 2015, when only issues with a fax machine held up a transfer to Madrid. De Gea signed a new contract with his current club, however, and has given no indication he wants to move since.

As shared by Squawka Football, he has started the 2017-18 season in sensational form:

De Gea became a popular figure with the fans again shortly after the transfer debacle in 2015, accomplishing something few players do. Instead of moping or waiting for his move―then-manager Louis van Gaal had him train with the reserves―the stopper let his play do the talking and was a consummate professional when he didn't get his wish.

Per Delaney, the Red Devils have the sense he has grown even more accustomed to Manchester since then, which would make it easier to convince him to sign a new deal.

Madrid have a top goalkeeper in their own right in Keylor Navas, but it's easy to see why they continue to be linked with De Gea. The former Atletico Madrid man is arguably the best netminder in the world right now, and blogger Liam Canning was shocked to learn he didn't make FIFA's finalists for the Goalkeeper of the Year award:

Not only is he a world-class goalkeeper―he's also the unquestioned starter with Spain, as well as a popular figure in the capital, because of his past with Atletico. He was born in the city and raised close to Madrid, maintaining a close connection.

Opening negotiations this early is a smart move from United―they don't want to get stuck in lengthy negotiations that could serve as a distraction late in the season, and should things go poorly, it's better to have enough time to find an alternative.