NASCAR Owners Say They Wouldn't Condone National Anthem Protests

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

While a number of NFL players protested the national anthem or sat out the anthem altogether during Sunday's games, Richard Childress and Richard Petty were among the team owners who said they wouldn't support a similar movement within NASCAR.

Childress told reporters he'd "get [a driver] a ride on a Greyhound bus when the national anthem is over," per USA Today's Brant James.

"I told them anyone who works for me should respect the country we live in," Childress said. "So many people have gave their lives for it. This is America."

Petty offered a similar sentiment: "Anybody that don't stand up for that ought to be out of the country. Period. If they don't appreciate where they're at...what got them where they're at? The United States."

Protests during the national anthem began with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the last football season, but President Donald Trump drew more attention to the cause over the last few days. On Saturday, he tweeted any players who kneel during "The Star-Spangled Banner" should be "fired":

In Sunday's first NFL game, which took place in London, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan locked arms with Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis and linebacker Telvin Smith, per USA Today's Cameron DaSilva:

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg noted standing for the national anthem didn't used to be a formal tradition at NASCAR events. As recent as at least 20 years ago, NASCAR drivers sat in their cars during the singing of the anthem.

According to Bromberg, Petty was among those who remained inside their car prior to the start of the 1992 Hooters 500, which was Petty's final professional race.