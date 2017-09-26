CSKA Moscow vs. Manchester United: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United are in Russia on Wednesday to face CSKA Moscow in their second group game of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.

Jose Mourinho's men eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory over FC Basel in their opening fixture, with CSKA Moscow also winners, seeing off Benfica 2-1 in Portugal.

Here is how you can watch the game:

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 27

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 3 (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport app, Fox Soccer Match Pass

Team News

Manchester United are in the midst of a hectic run of fixtures, meaning Jose Mourinho could opt to make changes for the long midweek trip to Russia.

He will be able to recall Eric Bailly, should he wish, as the defender is available again, having served his three-match European ban picked up in last season's Europa League semi-final.

The club will be without Marouane Fellaini for the clash but have included Nemanja Matic in the squad, per Rob Dawson at ESPN FC:

Paul Pogba is also sidelined with a hamstring problem that may yet require surgery, per Ciaran Kelly at the Manchester Evening News (via Helsingin Sanomat).

That should mean a start for Ander Herrera, while Michael Carrick is also available after making his first appearance in the Carabao Cup win over Burton Albion.

Anthony Martial is also pushing for a start after impressing against Burton and could get the nod, if previous selections are an indication, per Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News:

CSKA Moscow's main injury concern involves Mario Fernandes who was taken off with a head injury on Saturday, according to football writer Artur Petrosyan:

Preview

The Red Devils have enjoyed a strong start to the season, level on points at the top of the Premier League table with Manchester City and having already picked up a win in the Champions League.

However, Mourinho's men do have a few injury concerns and face a tricky test against a CSKA Moscow side who have already beaten Benfica in Lisbon.

The Red Devils can call upon a couple of in-form strikers, with Marcus Rashford having scored five goals in eight appearances for his club this season, per WhoScored.com.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku is proving to be an excellent buy and has made a superb impact at his new club, as highlighted by Opta:

Manchester United also possess a strong record in Russia, having never lost and with one win and four draws in five games, according to UEFA.

Mourinho's side may prove hard to beat on Wednesday, they are yet to taste defeat this season and boast a mean defence, having only conceded two goals.

The long trip to Russia is often looked on as being a tricky test, and it may well prove so, but on current form the visitors look strong enough to take a least a point.