Jake Elliott Drills 61-Yarder in Last Second as Eagles Stun Eli Manning, Giants

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Jake Elliott is a Philadelphia hero.

The Philadelphia Eagles kicker drilled a 61-yard field goal on the final play of Sunday's NFC East clash against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field to give his team a 27-24 victory.

Philadelphia appeared to be cruising to a victory with a 14-0 lead entering the fourth quarter, but three touchdown passes from Eli Manning and another touchdown for the Eagles left the game hanging in the balance before Elliott's incredible kick.

The Eagles are now in first place in the NFC East in the early going at 2-1, while the Giants are still without a win following Sunday's heartbreaker.

New York did everything it could to claw its way back into the contest in the final quarter and earn that first victory. Manning threw all three of his touchdowns in the fourth—two of which went to Odell Beckham Jr.—and hit Sterling Shepard for a 77-yard score to give the Giants a touchdown advantage with less than eight minutes left.

However, Corey Clement's touchdown run and the ensuing extra point for Philadelphia tied the game with less than six minutes left before the two sides traded field goals to even the score at 24.

A quick three-and-out from the Giants gave the Eagles the ball back inside the final minute, and they moved into Elliott's range for the dramatic game-winner.

The Giants can at least take solace knowing Manning (366 passing yards) and Beckham moved up in the history books with their efforts:

Beckham also turned heads with his two celebrations:

On the other side, Carson Wentz tallied 176 passing yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions, besting Manning in the turnover category after the latter threw interceptions to Rasul Douglas and Patrick Robinson.

While attention will naturally turn to the ending, the Giants can point to the first three quarters as the reason they lost.

Philadelphia established early control with a head-turning 18-play, 90-yard drive that started late in the first quarter and ended with LeGarrette Blount scoring a touchdown with less than 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Philadelphia's defense then flexed its collective muscles with an interception and a Shepard-themed stand at the goal line. The Giants receiver appeared to have a touchdown, but he was pushed out of bounds inches from the pylon and then didn't finish the process of the catch in the end zone while falling to the ground on the next play.

Jordan Brenner was wondering why Shepard's multiple steps in the end zone before losing control weren't enough for a score:

The Eagles stuffed Orleans Darkwa on the ensuing fourth down to secure a 7-0 halftime advantage.

The Giants' struggles continued after Shepard's near miss when Philadelphia parlayed Robinson's pick into a touchdown pass from Wentz to Zach Ertz.

The game appeared over when Philadelphia notched a fourth-down stand in the red zone, but the Giants finally cracked the Eagles defense in the fourth quarter by turning to Beckham and then Shepard (133 receiving yards).

An Ertz fumble set up Beckham's second touchdown reception, but it was to no avail for the Giants because the Eagles countered with the Clement touchdown and two Elliott field goals down the stretch.

Both teams hit the road in Week 4 with the Giants striving for their first win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Eagles looking to continue their solid start against the Los Angeles Chargers.