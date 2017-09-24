Derek Wolfe Explains Decision to Stand for Anthem After Donald Trump Comments

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe released a statement Sunday regarding his decision to stand during the national anthem following President Donald Trump's divisive comments on NFL players protesting, per Josina Anderson of ESPN:

Trump took aim at players who have chosen to protest police brutality and the unfair treatment of minorities during the national anthem while speaking at a campaign rally in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired,'" Trump said, per the Associated Press.

