    Derek Wolfe Explains Decision to Stand for Anthem After Donald Trump Comments

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2017

    DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 18: Derek Wolfe #95 of the Denver Broncos looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field At Mile High on December 18, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Patriots defeated the Broncos 16-3. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)
    Rob Leiter/Getty Images

    Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe released a statement Sunday regarding his decision to stand during the national anthem following President Donald Trump's divisive comments on NFL players protesting, per Josina Anderson of ESPN:

    Trump took aim at players who have chosen to protest police brutality and the unfair treatment of minorities during the national anthem while speaking at a campaign rally in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday.

    "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired,'" Trump said, per the Associated Press.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Related

      Denver Broncos logo
      Denver Broncos

      Wolfe: If America Isn't Great, Why Do You Stay?

      Josh Alper
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jags Players, Owner Link Arms in London

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      Denver Broncos logo
      Denver Broncos

      Broncos CEO Ellis Supports Players

      TEGNA
      via KUSA
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watch Live: Jags vs. Ravens from London

      Yahoo Sports
      via Yahoo Sports