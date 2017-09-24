Manchester United Transfer News: Paulo Dybala Linked in Latest Rumours

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly target Juventus sensation Paulo Dybala next summer in a £155 million deal.

According to Steve Bates of the Sunday Mirror, Reds Devils executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has advised those close to the player that United are interested in signing him in 2018. Barcelona are also said to be long-term admirers of the Argentina international.

Bates suggested the Blaugrana, at this point, would be Dybala's preferred destination if he were to move at the end of the season, though United are keen to be in the mix.

"Woodward has a solid relationship with Juve's general manager Beppe Marotta," Bates continued, citing the former world-record transfer done by United to bring Paul Pogba to the club. He noted a switch for Dybala would far outstrip the Red Devils' record fee.

That's to be expected, as the Juventus forward is one of the most exciting players in world football at the moment. As noted below, his start to the current season has been sensational:

Indeed, there were times last season when Dybala drifted in and out of games, despite his obvious talent. But now, donning the iconic No. 10 jersey, he appears ready to play a talismanic role for the Bianconeri.

The types of performances he's put in will alert clubs of the stature of United and Barcelona, though either side would have to spend enormous money to get him out of Turin. The man known as La Joya signed a new long-term contract with Juventus earlier in the year and there is no release clause included.

Football commentator Adam Summerton believes the former Palermo striker has it in him to go to the very top of the game:

He's the type of signing who would make United an even bigger force under Jose Mourinho, as the prospect of Dybala linking up with someone like Romelu Lukaku would be a fearsome one.

However, not only would United have to convince Juve to sell their prize asset, they would need to persuade Dybala to shun the Camp Nou for a move to Old Trafford.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Linked

According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, United are the latest team to register an interest in Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and are "favourites" to sign the midfielder.

His report noted that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the Serbian, who has been sensational for the capital club in Serie A.

"Mourinho is ready to make Milinkovic-Savic a leading target for his spending next summer and is determined to make sure Guardiola misses out," noted Fissler. "Lazio are ready to cash in and sell the highly-rated 22 year-old but they won't be letting him go on the cheap."

Indeed, Fissler reported a £40 million offer was turned down from Juventus last summer and Lazio now want "almost double" before selling.

As noted by ESPN FC's David Amoyal, the player's agent has revealed there is serious interest in the player:

Milinkovic-Savic has grown into one of the best central midfielders in Italian football. The Lazio man has so many attributes to his game, making him adept at winning physical and technical battles. His ability to knit play together at the hub of the team has helped this side make progress.

Mourinho tends to target midfielders with presence and purpose, as illustrated by the captures of Pogba and Nemanja Matic during his tenure. Milinkovic-Savic is a young player who ticks both of those boxes.