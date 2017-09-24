    Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Mesut Ozil and Olivier Giroud

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2017

    Arsenal players Mesut Ozil (L), Olivier Giroud (C) and coach Arsene Wenger take part in a football training session in Beijing's National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, on July 21, 2017. Arsenal will play Chelsea at the Bird's Nest on July 22. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKER (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)
    GREG BAKER/Getty Images

    Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is reportedly ready to let his contract run down at the Emirates Stadium in the hope of earning a move to Manchester United.

    According to John Richardson of the Sunday Mirror, the Germany international has no intention of extending his stay with the Gunners, with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2017-18 season.

    Richardson suggested that "Ozil's advisors have put out feelers over a potential move to Manchester United and the feedback has been encouraging."

    He added that Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the playmaker and would like to see him added to his squad. Additionally, United would reportedly have no issue meeting Ozil's wage demands, which currently stand at £250,000 a week.

    Following similar reports from Bild, Bleacher Report mocked up how Ozil would look in United colours:

    Ozil has divided opinion for so long in the Premier League, almost embodying Arsenal's issues.

    At times the German can be so wonderful to watch with his exceptional balance, technical ability and creativity. But there are occasions in big matches when his influence wanes significantly, and as a result, the team struggles to put together those attacking patterns.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on September 9, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
    Clive Rose/Getty Images

    Journalist Martin Laurence suggested that on some occasions people can be quick to blame the Arsenal No. 11, though:

    Potentially, working under someone like Mourinho in a more robust setup, Ozil would be able to take his game on to the next level. After all, his natural talents and ability to bust a game open make him worth accommodating at times, something Mourinho did to great effect when the pair worked together at Real Madrid.

    Arsenal will surely be keen to keep Ozil around and especially determined not to see him move to a divisional rival. However, as things stand, it appears there is little the club can do if the midfielder has set his heart on a move away.

            

    Everton to Return for Olivier Giroud

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Olivier Giroud of Arsenal reacts during the UEFA Europa League group H match between Arsenal FC and 1. FC Koeln at Emirates Stadium on September 14, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    According to Neil Moxley of the Sunday Mirror, Everton will make a £40 million move to sign Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud in January.

    As noted in the report, the Toffees chased the Frenchman throughout the summer, though he eventually remained at the Emirates Stadium. But with no Premier League starts this season, he seems set for another campaign on the fringes of the squad.

    "With Arsenal's record signing Alexandre Lacazette barring his path to the first-team, the forward needs to be playing to cement his place in the France team—and in January the long-mooted move is set to get the go-ahead," Moxley wrote.

    As noted by journalist Paul Brown recently, Giroud hinted he knew he wasn't going to play too much this term:

    With the FIFA World Cup to come next summer, it was a big gamble to take from the 30-year-old, who has long been preferred to lead the France attack by manager Didier Deschamps. However, with Lacazette, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro all pushing for a starting spot, his place is surely under threat.

    It's tough to see how Giroud forces his way into the Arsenal starting XI on a regular basis at this stage, as he appears to have been assigned the role of a super-sub. If Everton can offer him something different in January, perhaps it's a chance he will feel obliged to take.

