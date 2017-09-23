    Warriors Plan Washington D.C. Trip After Donald Trump Revokes White House Invite

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2017

    Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, center, celebrates with his mother Wanda Durant as he is named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors issued a statement Saturday announcing they will be making a trip to Washington, D.C., in February: 

    Golden State's statement comes after President Donald Trump withdrew an invite to Stephen Curry to attend a ceremony at the White House honoring the reigning NBA champions:

    Responding to the situation with Trump and the Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr said these are "probably the most divisive times in my life."

    Kerr also noted Trump was "going to break up with us before we could break up with him," via Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post

    During the Warriors' media day Friday, Curry said he would vote for the team to not visit Trump in the White House. 

    "I don't want to go," he told reporters, via USA Today's Sam Amick. "That's kind of the nucleus of my belief...[But] it's not just me going to the White House. If it was, this would be a pretty short conversation."

    It wasn't clear if Trump and the White House had extended the Warriors a formal invitation to be honored in what has become a tradition in the NBA. The champions typically visit the president at the White House, with the first instance coming in January 1963, when John F. Kennedy hosted the Boston Celtics

    The Warriors will be in Washington, D.C., for a road game against the Wizards on Feb. 28.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Melo to Thunder Is His Last Chance to Make Good on Greatness

      CBSSports.com
      via CBSSports.com
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Kobe Criticizes Trump for Causing 'Division and Anger'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Knicks Trade Melo to Thunder

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Chris Paul Responds to Trump's NFL, Dubs Comments

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report