    UNC Basketball Team Won't Visit White House After Being Invited by Donald Trump

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2017

    FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016, file photo, North Carolina head coach Roy Williams claps with players on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y. No. 2 North Carolina is the only unbeaten team in the Atlantic Coast Conference after a favorable opening month of the league schedule. The Tar Heels on Saturday play Boston College, which is 0-7 in the league. Then things get tougher. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi, File)
    Nick Lisi/Associated Press

    A spokesman for the University of North Carolina's men's basketball team said Saturday it will not visit the White House despite winning the 2016-17 national championship.

    Spokesman Steve Kirschner said the team was invited but couldn't agree to a date, according to Andrew Carter of the Charlotte Observer: "We couldn't find a date that worked for both parties. We tried about eight or nine dates and between they couldn't work out that date, we couldn't work out that date—we would have liked to have gone but [are] not going."

    Kirschner also said the players "were fine with going" if the two sides could have reached an agreement.

    UNC's announcement came after President Donald Trump tweeted about Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry earlier in the day.

    On Twitter, Trump said the following:

    Curry said Friday he would vote against the team visiting the White House, via ESPN.com's Chris Haynes:

    On Thursday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he intended to sit down with his team so it could reach a decision regarding the visit, according to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne.

    The Tar Heels defeated Gonzaga 71-65 in April to win the national title after they had lost to Villanova on a buzzer-beater in the national championship game one year earlier.

    That marked the sixth national championship in program history and the third in head coach Roy Williams' 14 seasons.

    Related

      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Kentucky Lands 5-Star PG Immanuel Quickley

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      CBB Players Likely to Reach 2K Career Points

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      5-Star SF Prospect Louis King Commits to Oregon

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Nebraska Fires AD Shawn Eichorst

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report