UNC Basketball Team Won't Visit White House After Being Invited by Donald Trump

Nick Lisi/Associated Press

A spokesman for the University of North Carolina's men's basketball team said Saturday it will not visit the White House despite winning the 2016-17 national championship.

Spokesman Steve Kirschner said the team was invited but couldn't agree to a date, according to Andrew Carter of the Charlotte Observer: "We couldn't find a date that worked for both parties. We tried about eight or nine dates and between they couldn't work out that date, we couldn't work out that date—we would have liked to have gone but [are] not going."

Kirschner also said the players "were fine with going" if the two sides could have reached an agreement.

UNC's announcement came after President Donald Trump tweeted about Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry earlier in the day.

On Twitter, Trump said the following:

Curry said Friday he would vote against the team visiting the White House, via ESPN.com's Chris Haynes:

On Thursday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he intended to sit down with his team so it could reach a decision regarding the visit, according to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne.

The Tar Heels defeated Gonzaga 71-65 in April to win the national title after they had lost to Villanova on a buzzer-beater in the national championship game one year earlier.

That marked the sixth national championship in program history and the third in head coach Roy Williams' 14 seasons.