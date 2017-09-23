Lamar Jackson Breaks Louisville TD Record in Blowout vs. Kent State

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Louisville didn't need much from star quarterback Lamar Jackson as the 19th-ranked Cardinals cruised to a 42-3 lead over Kent State when he left the contest after three quarters Saturday at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium in Louisville.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner exited the blowout with 333 total yards (299 passing and 34 rushing) with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He was efficient through the air, completing 18 of 22 attempts to help the Cards pull away.

His third TD of the afternoon, a 15-yard hookup with Javonte Bagley in the third quarter, broke a Cardinals record for total touchdowns.

Louisville Football‏ relayed word of the accomplishment:

