Barcelona Reportedly Ready to Offer €110M for Philippe Coutinho in January

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly ready to make another move for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in January, though it's said they are unlikely to increase the amount offered from the summer.

Per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness), Barcelona will offer a package worth a potential €110 million (£98 million) for the Brazil international, with €80 million to be paid up front and the rest in possible bonuses.

"The Catalan newspaper say that's what Liverpool were offered in the summer, and Barcelona aren't prepared to go any higher for the Brazilian," according to Sport Witness.

Additionally, Mundo Deportivo reported the Liverpool No. 10 has had his representatives stay in touch with Barcelona despite no move coming to fruition in the summer as "the Barcelona train cannot be missed twice."

Here's how the story was covered in Mundo Deportivo, per Sport Witness:

Coutinho handed in a transfer request to the Reds during the previous transfer window, though the club held firm despite persistent interest from the Catalan club.

Barcelona sold Neymar to PSG for a world-record transfer fee in the summer, leaving a massive void in their attack. While Ousmane Dembele arrived for big money from Borussia Dortmund, it appeared they were keen on strengthening their midfield options too.

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Coutinho would have been a fine addition for the Camp Nou outfit, and he's beginning to find some spark again in the final third for Liverpool this season; he netted a stunning goal away at Newcastle United on Sunday, a week after a brilliant free-kick against Leicester City.

As noted by Goal, when he picks the ball up within 30 yards of goal, Coutinho is a dangerous footballer:

There are other attributes the player possesses that would have attracted him to the Blaugrana, though.

Technically Coutinho is exceptional, as he's able to receive the ball under pressure, beat his man and carry the ball into space.

For Barcelona, he would have potentially been someone who can carry out a similar role to Andres Iniesta, who has knitted attacks together with such grace at the club for so many years.

In the summer, ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan suggested Coutinho had been eyed for that orthodox midfield role:

Despite the admiring glances of Barcelona, Liverpool have given no inclination they are willing to sell Coutinho, having rejected all approaches for him so far from the Catalan giants. Given the way in which he's playing and the excellent attitude he's showcased since returning to the team, there's little to indicate they'll alter that stance.

In January, it'd be a massive surprise to see the Reds let such a key player move, especially with Liverpool likely to be involved in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, as well as a battle in the Premier League and an FA Cup campaign.

Barcelona will surely have to wait until next summer if they're to stand any chance of getting Coutinho.