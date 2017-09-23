Paul Pogba Decision on Hamstring Injury Surgery Reportedly Could Come Next Week

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly make a decision next week on whether Paul Pogba needs surgery on his injured hamstring.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, "the lack of a concrete timeline for Pogba's comeback is because United are yet to settle on the best course of action."

The France international picked up the problem during the Red Devils' UEFA Champions League clash with Basel. As noted in the report, manager Jose Mourinho acknowledged he was unsure as to when Pogba would return, suggesting recovery could take "12 weeks or 12 days."

"The club have been in touch with Finnish muscle repair specialist Sakari Orava with a decision set to be made about whether or not surgery is required in the next few days," according to Dawson.

As noted below, it appears Mourinho isn't too concerned by the absence of the 24-year-old at the moment, with his team performing well:

Pogba started the 2017-18 season in sensational form for the Red Devils, helping the team to big wins over the likes of West Ham United, Swansea City and Leicester City.

Having struggled to find consistency in his first season at Old Trafford, the former Juventus man looked primed for a stellar second year. While Pogba was using his physical gifts to tremendous effect in matches, his ability to dribble, pass and shoot gave United a different dimension in the middle of the field.

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Mourinho does have options in centre of his team, with Nemanja Matic's arrival in the summer ensuring things remained solid. Additionally, Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera can also offer the team different options.

Still, there aren't many players in the game as multifaceted as Pogba, and with that in mind, it's little surprise the Red Devils are taking a patient approach.