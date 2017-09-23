Manchester United Transfer News: Jose Mourinho Talks Luke Shaw Amid Rumours

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told Luke Shaw he "has to improve" if he's going to force his way into the team amid reports the Red Devils are on the hunt for a new left-back.

Shaw's campaign has been hampered by injury issues, and he made his first appearance of the 2017-18 season in the Carabao Cup win over Burton Albion on Wednesday. Speaking about the player and his prospects, Mourinho was keen to stress he wants to see more from Shaw.

"He has to work," the United boss said, per Sky Sports. "You saw the [Burton] game. You saw the same as I see. So are you asking if he plays tomorrow? No, he is not playing tomorrow. He has to work. He has to improve."

As Sky Sports reported, Mourinho has been critical of the 22-year-old in the past, calling on him to make improvements in terms of fitness, consistency and decision-making. During the summer transfer window, the the Daily Record linked the United man with a move to Tottenham Hotspur (h/t Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News).

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Reports that United are looking at other left-back options have gathered pace again recently. According to the Daily Record (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express), the Red Devils have been keeping an eye on Celtic starlet Kieran Tierney.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News reported of United's interest in Tottenham man Danny Rose too but said Shaw still has time to make an impression:

According to James Nursey of the Daily Mirror, while United took up the option to extend Shaw's contract until 2019 "no talks have yet taken place or are scheduled about a new long-term contract."

As a result, it's suggested United will make a decision on the player's future soon, as they will not want him to get to next summer with just one year of his deal remaining.

It means this spell of the campaign is critical for Shaw. While United don't have a settled left-back, Shaw has not showcased the requisite form or fitness to cement a place in the side, something many expected him to do when he arrived for £27 million from Southampton in 2014.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Mourinho doesn't appear to trust the youngster, though, something football writer Kris Voakes noted when Shaw entered the action against Burton:

Given the problems United have had at left-back during Mourinho's tenure, it would be no great surprise to see the club seek to bolster this area of the field.

Tierney, a dynamic and tenacious full-back, has caught the eye in Scotland. Former Sunderland goalkeeper David Preece is a fan:

Rose would be the safest and most expensive option for United, having developed into one of English football's leading left-backs under Mauricio Pochettino. He would bring a defensive focus and attacking tenacity similar to that which Antonio Valencia adds on the right side of the field.

Still, there will be hope among United supporters that Shaw can find his way at Old Trafford, having shown glimpses of his tremendous quality. Given Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind have all been used in the position this season, the opportunity is undoubtedly there for Shaw if he adheres to his manager's demands.