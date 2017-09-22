Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Would Waive No-Trade Clause for Thunder

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony has reportedly expanded the list of teams he'd waive his no-trade clause for and added the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN.com's Ian Begley.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Friday that Anthony had added the Cleveland Cavaliers to the list of teams he would approve a trade to after the New York Knicks "insisted that they were unable to make a deal with the Houston Rockets."

Anthony's preferred destination all along has reportedly been the Rockets, and the New York Daily News' Frank Isola reported Wednesday that his camp was "cautiously optimistic that a deal will be struck before Monday."

However, Wojnarowski cited sources who said the Rockets and Knicks have "found no pathways to a deal."



As far as the Thunder are concerned, it's not the first time they've been connected to Anthony. On July 24, The Ringer's Bill Simmons reported Anthony and the Thunder were "circling each other" as rumors started to swirl about his future.

It has yet to be reported what a potential swap between the Knicks and Thunder could look like, but it is worth noting OKC owes its 2018 lottery-protected first-round pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves

When it comes to the Knicks' negotiations with the Cavaliers, Wojnarowski reported the sides spoke Monday but "haven't exchanged trade ideas" since the defending Eastern Conference champions could be wary of adding Anthony's deal (two years, $54.1 million; $27.9 million player option for 2018-19) to their cap sheet with uncertainty abounding regarding LeBron James' future in Northeast Ohio.