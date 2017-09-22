Donald Trump Comments on NFL Ratings, National Anthem Protesters

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

President Donald Trump held a rally Friday night in Alabama ahead of the state's Sept. 26 primary election, and he didn't shy away from commenting on the NFL's television ratings and players who have decided to protest social injustice during the national anthem.

"NFL ratings are down massively," Trump said, according to CNN's Brian Stelter. "Now, the No. 1 reason happens to be that they like watching what's happening...with yours truly."

Speaking of anthem protesters, Trump asserted he would like to see owners take charge and cut those players from their respective teams: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired.'"

MSNBC's Nick Ramsey relayed video of Trump's remarks:

Trump also referred to the protests as "a total disrespect of our heritage" and "a total disrespect of everything we stand for," per the Toronto Star's Daniel Dale.

As far as ratings are concerned, Sports Media Watch (via Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch) noted, "nine of the 13 NFL windows through Week 2 have posted a decrease this season year over year."



On Friday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy tweeted the five most watched shows television shows last week were all NFL games, with the Denver Broncos' 42-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High drawing nearly 26 million viewers.