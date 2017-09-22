Barcelona Transfer News: Ivan Rakitic Critical of Neymar Sale, Top Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has said it was a "bad decision" to sell Neymar after the Brazilian superstar joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to the BBC World Service (h/t Uche Amako of the Daily Express), Rakitic explained his disappointment in seeing the departure of the player for a world-record transfer fee:

"For me personally, it was really hard, not only because he's one of the biggest players.

"But also, for me, because he's a big person.

"He was really important for our dressing room, and for me he's one of the best guys I know in football.

"So for me it was really a bad decision because I liked to have him in my team."

Rakitic added he respects Neymar's decision to leave the Camp Nou and wished him luck in his new endeavours in Ligue 1.

Per BBC Sport, PSG paid €222 million (£200 million) for the 25-year-old, who will now step out of Lionel Messi's shadow in Spain. Neymar penned a five-year deal worth £782,000 per week.

In other news, Barca are readying a move for Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt as they attempt to strengthen their defensive options.

Mundo Deportivo (h/t Richard Forrester of The Sun) reported the Blaugrana want to purchase the 18-year-old and continue his football education in Catalonia.

Neymar's transfer was a huge shock to Barca fans, but the team have started the season in the best form possible, storming to the top of La Liga.

Despite Real Madrid's dominance last season, when they captured the Spanish title and UEFA Champions League, Barca have quickly proved they will be a force under new management at the Camp Nou.

First-year manager Ernesto Valverde's men already have a seven-point advantage at the top of La Liga over Los Blancos, putting the pressure directly on Real coach Zinedine Zidane and his illustrious side.