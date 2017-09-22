Stephen Curry Says He'll Vote Against Warriors Visiting Donald Trump White House

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

All-Star guard Stephen Curry is not in favor of the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors potentially visiting the White House to celebrate their title with President Donald Trump.

During Golden State's media day on Friday, Curry explained why he would be against the team visiting the White House:

The Warriors have yet to receive a formal invite from the White House for a meet-and-greet with the president after winning the NBA championship in June.

Curry told reporters on June 14 he "probably" wouldn't go to the White House, even if the Warriors were invited.

In an interview with Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum for the Players' Tribune, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he thinks teams should visit the White House but respects everyone's right to make their own choice:

"It concerns me that something like going to the White House after winning a championship, something that has been a great tradition, would become one that is partisan.

"I will say, though, even though I think that teams should make decisions as organizations, I would also respect an individual players' decision not to go."

The tradition of championship-winning teams and athletes visiting the White House dates back to 1865 with president Andrew Johnson hosting the Brooklyn Atlantics and Washington Nationals baseball teams, per ESPN's Thomas Neumann.