Donald Trump's Son Barron Playing for D.C. United U-12 Team

Donald Trump's Son Barron Playing for D.C. United U-12 TeamSeptember 22, 2017
President Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump, is scheduled to play for the D.C. United U-12 soccer team on Saturday.
Pablo Maurer of MLSSoccer.com tweeted the following screenshot of the D.C. United U-12 roster with Trump included:
Pablo Maurer @MLSist
Guys, @travismclark just txted me and this is not a joke: Barron Trump is playing at RFK tomorrow. No, really. Seriously. Not kidding. #DCU https://t.co/RpFBf9INRs2017-9-22 13:05:24
The 11-year-old Barron is the president's only child with First Lady Melania Trump.
Trump is listed as a midfielder wearing No. 81, and he has already appeared in four games for the team, per the U.S. Soccer Development Academy.
The team will face PA Classic U-12 in a pair of meetings at 10:30 a.m. ET and 12 p.m. ET, with the game scheduled to be played at RFK Field in Washington.