    Donald Trump's Son Barron Playing for D.C. United U-12 Team

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    US President Donald Trump returns to the White House with his son Barron in Washington, DC, on August 20, 2017 after a 17-day 'working vacation.' / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
    NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

    President Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump, is scheduled to play for the D.C. United U-12 soccer team on Saturday.

    Pablo Maurer of MLSSoccer.com tweeted the following screenshot of the D.C. United U-12 roster with Trump included:

    The 11-year-old Barron is the president's only child with First Lady Melania Trump.

    Trump is listed as a midfielder wearing No. 81, and he has already appeared in four games for the team, per the U.S. Soccer Development Academy.

    The team will face PA Classic U-12 in a pair of meetings at 10:30 a.m. ET and 12 p.m. ET, with the game scheduled to be played at RFK Field in Washington.

