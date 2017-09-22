Donald Trump's Son Barron Playing for D.C. United U-12 Team

NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

President Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump, is scheduled to play for the D.C. United U-12 soccer team on Saturday.

Pablo Maurer of MLSSoccer.com tweeted the following screenshot of the D.C. United U-12 roster with Trump included:

The 11-year-old Barron is the president's only child with First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump is listed as a midfielder wearing No. 81, and he has already appeared in four games for the team, per the U.S. Soccer Development Academy.

The team will face PA Classic U-12 in a pair of meetings at 10:30 a.m. ET and 12 p.m. ET, with the game scheduled to be played at RFK Field in Washington.