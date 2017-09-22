Manchester United Transfer News: Gary Neville Comments on Alexis Sanchez Rumours

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Gary Neville has said he believes Manchester United should be prepared to sign the best players on the planet after the club were linked with a move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (h/t Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News), the pundit and former United defender addressed the recent rumours and said he thinks Sanchez has appeared "distracted" with the Gunners.

Neville said:

"United, from a general perspective, should always be challenging for the best players in the world and bringing them in.

"Sanchez has been distracted at Arsenal for the last six months. His career at Arsenal, I couldn't say a bad word about him until two or three months before the end of last season.

"Let's see how he performs this season at Arsenal. Ultimately he is still building up his fitness, he's still not in the team."

Neil Custis of The Sun recently reported United want to beat Manchester City to the signing of the Chile international. The player will be a free agent in the summer and reportedly would want a £25 million signing-on fee to move to Old Trafford.

The figure is well within United's capabilities, and the player could be a viable alternative to long-term target Antoine Griezmann.

El Confidential (h/t The Mirror) reported Griezmann could now stay at Atletico Madrid to partner incoming striker Diego Costa from Chelsea.

Sanchez is proven in England, scoring 24 goals in 38 Premier League appearances last term while creating 78 chances across the season, per Squawka.

United manager Jose Mourinho has made his team more potent since the signing of Romelu Lukaku, but the addition of Sanchez would propel them to a new level.

The Red Devils have creativity from Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but Sanchez is both a goalscorer and creator with pace to burn.

Sanchez will be 29 next season, and he would be a good fit with United's youthful core rotating through the attack.

The £25 million signing-on fee would seem like nothing for most big clubs, considering today's inflated market in terms of transfer fees for top players, so Sanchez will be a bargain for any side that grabs his signature.